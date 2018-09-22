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The Foster Care-Child Trafficking Connection
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39 views • September 22, 2018
Matt Furlong - Vice President Montana Child Protection Alliance
Matt Furlong, born and raised in Montana, is an Author, Public Speaker, Business Owner, Family Support Worker, Board Member, Counselor, Advocate, Consultant, Certified Carpenter, Certified Parent Educator, and Certified Peer Supporter who is actively involved in restorative community wellness.
Matt Furlong, born and raised in Montana, is an Author, Public Speaker, Business Owner, Family Support Worker, Board Member, Counselor, Advocate, Consultant, Certified Carpenter, Certified Parent Educator, and Certified Peer Supporter who is actively involved in restorative community wellness.
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