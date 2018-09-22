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Accuser Ford Has Salacious Past
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106 views • September 22, 2018
After making claims against Kavanaugh, Ford tried to expunge her past from the internet. It appears sex and drinking to unconsciousness was standard operating procedure. If the Senate Judiciary committee has any brains, if Kavanaugh decides to use the information readily available, I can see humiliation and repudiation in Ford's future.
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