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Pedophile ties between Dutch and American deep states
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271 views • September 22, 2018
The Dutch not only founded New York in the 17th century, they also call the shots in the pedophile deep states -The Netherlands are the cradle of the Bilderberg Group for good reasons! Now that Trump and the deep state are embroiled in a fight for life or death, The Netherlands seem to play an interesting role...
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