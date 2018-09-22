© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
america - stand for freedom...
Follow
0
Share
Report
106 views • September 22, 2018
God Bless America...
“The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” - Thomas Jefferson
“You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve YOUR freedom. I hope you will make a good use of it.” - John Adams
“Those that can give up essential liberty to gain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” - Benjamin Franklin
Traxs album "ONE" available for download at - https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/traxs
“The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” - Thomas Jefferson
“You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve YOUR freedom. I hope you will make a good use of it.” - John Adams
“Those that can give up essential liberty to gain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” - Benjamin Franklin
Traxs album "ONE" available for download at - https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/traxs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.