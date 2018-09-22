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Good Night, God Bless You And Pleasant Dreams
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11 views • September 22, 2018
With what we see today in the outright assault on decency by the Godless left… Ashley Kavanaugh getting emails from the crazed left which then results in Secret Service protection.
That’s the left, they don’t care what the cost — its their way or no way.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/22/goodnight-god-bless-you-and-pleasant-dreams/
That’s the left, they don’t care what the cost — its their way or no way.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/22/goodnight-god-bless-you-and-pleasant-dreams/
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