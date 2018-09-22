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Mirage optical effects over water
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12 views • September 22, 2018
Optical effects, mirage or fata morgana. Light distortions looking over water at Dornoch, Scotland, summer 2018. Panasonic Lumix, handheld with some digital zoom. No tripd unfortunately, but considering the zoom length, the stabilsation works quite well. I do like this camera, the Lumix TZ70 - particularly the eye-level viewfinder. Small enough for a pocket too.
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