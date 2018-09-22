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Gig-a Claus - The Night Before Christmas (S1-Ep. 13)
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5 views • September 22, 2018
This was a song I used to listen to as a kid from an old Christmas record that both sets of my Grandparents had. I had completely forgotten about it and then my Grandma found the record, restored the album cover, and gave it to me for Christmas a few years back. Now it's a tradition to listen to it and drink egg nog with my family on Christmas Eve every year. So as the song says....."Merry Christmas to all"
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