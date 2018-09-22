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Gig-a Claus & The Elf Pack - Happy Holidays (S1-Ep. 8)
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4 views • September 22, 2018
This version of Happy Holidays by Andy Williams has always been one of Gig-a Claus's favorite Christmas songs. The 12 days of Gig-Mas are truly the gift that keeps on giving. Enjoy!!
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