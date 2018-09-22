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Gig-a Claus & The Grumpy Old Lady (TRUE STORY) (S1-Ep. 12)
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3 views • September 22, 2018
After a hard day of recording Gig-a Claus videos (Episode 4) Ol' "Gig" left his "get up" on and went into the store to buy some smokes. What transpires in this video, ACTUALLY HAPPENED. It just goes to show, you can't make this stuff up. Ha! Hope ya dig the Fargo reference as well.
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