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Gig-a Claus - Messin' with the REAL LIFE Pizza Man (Hidden Camera) (S1-Ep. 7)
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2 views • September 22, 2018
After a hard day of Gig-a Claus-ing.....Mrs. "Gig" & I decided to order pizza to feed the kids. About 10 minutes before our order arrived, we came up with the idea of having Gig-a Claus & his Elves answer the door and see what the guys reaction was on hidden camera....nothing Earth shattering happened, but it sure was comical.
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