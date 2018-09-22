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CounterFiat - Top 7 Things You Need to Know About the Global Money System
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46 views • September 22, 2018
A primer on the global fiat currency scam.
What can you do about it?
1. Share this video, subscribe, and donate here:
http://www.dayjoborchestra.com/TC7/Donate.htm
to support the production of more "red pill"videos like this.
2. Contact your rep to explain why interest-free money makes a lot more sense than interest-bearing currency.
3. Protect yourself by investing in assets that are not tied to fiat dollars, IE gold, silver and cryptocurrencies.
Thanks for watching!
What can you do about it?
1. Share this video, subscribe, and donate here:
http://www.dayjoborchestra.com/TC7/Donate.htm
to support the production of more "red pill"videos like this.
2. Contact your rep to explain why interest-free money makes a lot more sense than interest-bearing currency.
3. Protect yourself by investing in assets that are not tied to fiat dollars, IE gold, silver and cryptocurrencies.
Thanks for watching!
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