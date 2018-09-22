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No One's Perfect
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Tongues and prophecies will cease when “the perfect” comes. Can the “perfect” only refer to the Son of Man returning as Pentecostals and Charismatics like to claim?
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You can read the text of the piece right here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/No-Ones-Perfect.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be very honored to hear from you at: [email protected]
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