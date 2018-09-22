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Birth Control Pills are causing children to be born Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual - (Birth Control Poison 2016)
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66 views • September 22, 2018
Synthetic Estrogen is very harmful to babies.
From 1938 to 1971, Diethylstilbestrol (DES) synthetic estrogen pills caused millions of children to be born Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual. Those synthetic estrogen pills were banned world wide in 1971 because of the many side effects.
From 1959 to 1978, Primodos synthetic estrogen pills caused millions of children to be born Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual. Those synthetic estrogen pills were banned world wide in 1978 because of the many side effects.
From 1938 to 1971, Diethylstilbestrol (DES) synthetic estrogen pills caused millions of children to be born Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual. Those synthetic estrogen pills were banned world wide in 1971 because of the many side effects.
From 1959 to 1978, Primodos synthetic estrogen pills caused millions of children to be born Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual. Those synthetic estrogen pills were banned world wide in 1978 because of the many side effects.
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