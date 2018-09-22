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Beware of false prophets Part 2
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31 views • September 22, 2018
This is a Truth Against the Deep State special.
Betty Washam has found a man on youtube who can be seen as a false prophet.
the guy in question is Daniel john Lee and we believe him to be a fraud.
Sorry no music on this one.
Betty Washam has found a man on youtube who can be seen as a false prophet.
the guy in question is Daniel john Lee and we believe him to be a fraud.
Sorry no music on this one.
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