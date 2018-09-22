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Will the Establishment send Tommy Robinson to Prison again on Thursday?
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27 views • September 22, 2018
May 25th was Tommy Robinson arrested for contempt of court. Robinson was taken into custody while filming and broadcasting from outside a pedophile grooming trial. In the court where 29 people accused for gang raping up to 100 young children. Even if the information presented already was in public domain he is now facing two years in prison.
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