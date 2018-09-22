© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RI Governor Member of Illuminati Globalist Organization Confirmed!
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • September 22, 2018
RI Governor Member of Illuminati Globalist Organization Confirmed!
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo confirmed as a member of the Illuminati Globalist Organization the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations).
A Sinister secretive group started by Illuminati king pin David Rockefeller to bring about a global tyrannical government aka a New World Order
Dan Bidondi reports
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo confirmed as a member of the Illuminati Globalist Organization the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations).
A Sinister secretive group started by Illuminati king pin David Rockefeller to bring about a global tyrannical government aka a New World Order
Dan Bidondi reports
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.