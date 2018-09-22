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🔴Tabernacles JESUS' birth at Sukkot, Christmas or Hanukkah❗ [2018 Video]
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13 views • September 22, 2018
Sukkot is a Jewish Holiday that lasts 7 days. It's also the time many Messianic Jews believe YAHUSHUA was born so we say in reverence & joy HAPPY BIRTHDAY YAHUSHUA OUR MASHIACH!
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Thanks for watching!
Read More:
http://amightywind.com/jewish/succotlinks.htm
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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