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Stars Magnified Through Pure Crystal & Lunar Ufo's Roam Freely
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28 views • September 22, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 20, 2018
Intro music artist Kevin Macleod go to Incompetech.com for his entire collection.
Lunar surface colors all natural and constructed objects. New ufos found AGAIN. Constellations Magnified through Pure Crystal WOW
Welcome and thank you for the interest in my research. Thanks for Subscribing it shows the support. Welcome...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 20, 2018
Intro music artist Kevin Macleod go to Incompetech.com for his entire collection.
Lunar surface colors all natural and constructed objects. New ufos found AGAIN. Constellations Magnified through Pure Crystal WOW
Welcome and thank you for the interest in my research. Thanks for Subscribing it shows the support. Welcome...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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