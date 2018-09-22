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TREASON
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20 views • September 22, 2018
WildNews.us – Rod Rosenstein, Deputy US Attorney General, apparently committed treason by planning to covertly record his privileged conversation with President Donald Trump for the purpose of illicitly using such a recording for a Coup d’état via the 25th Amendment. The apparent motive was to manufacture fraudulent evidence of President Trump’s insanity and unsuitability for the office he was elected --
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