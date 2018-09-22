TIME TO STORM THE SWAMP, PATRIOTS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Sep 20, 2018
Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben show you the path forward to winning. https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress...
Listen to this brief audio and then click this link to learn more: https://patriots4truth.org/2018/09/20...
Patriots, it is time to put the Constitution first and restore law and order in our country.