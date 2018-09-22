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Responses to Common Pentecostal Arguments
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2 views • September 22, 2018
Please listen to some solid responses to common Pentecostal and Charismatic arguments, and see if they hold up to reason.
You can read the full text at my reform and holiness website here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Response-to-Common-Pentecostal-Arguments.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you anytime at: [email protected]
You can read the full text at my reform and holiness website here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Response-to-Common-Pentecostal-Arguments.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you anytime at: [email protected]
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