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John Kerry: Traitor For The Ages
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1149 views • September 22, 2018
Frank Hawkins joins Joel Gilbert to talk about John Kerry and his continued support for the deep state. Frank details how John Kerry testified against the actions of the US government while he was still a reserve Navy officer.
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