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Alternate SCIENCE REALITY of the media
Health Ranger Report
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8 views • September 21, 2018
The Health Ranger takes you on a tour of the bizarre alternate reality of the delusional mainstream media on topics of health, nutrition and science.

Find more Health Ranger Science podcasts at HealthRangerScience.com

Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: http://shop.real.video

For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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