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Who Is Q - Take The Red Pill
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64 views • September 21, 2018
Who is Q and what is this new phenomenon all about?
Q has started a storm on the Internet.
Since October 2017 hundreds of thousands of anonymous people have been catching Q’s oddly worded posts – and images they say prove that he is working very very closely with President Donald Trump.
Q has started a storm on the Internet.
Since October 2017 hundreds of thousands of anonymous people have been catching Q’s oddly worded posts – and images they say prove that he is working very very closely with President Donald Trump.
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