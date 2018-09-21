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Socialism Deniers
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1256 views • September 21, 2018
Joel Gilbert calls out who he believes are the primary socialism deniers who help perpetuate the myth that capitalism is the source of all evil in the world and socialism is the ultimate cure.
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