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Deep State Desire To Remove Trump Is Largest Scandal In American History
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1483 views • September 21, 2018
Roger Stone joins Owen Shroyer to discuss the alleged 25th Amendment plot by Rod Rosenstein against President Trump. Roger breaks down how the deep state attack on Trump is quite possibly the largest political scandal in American history.
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