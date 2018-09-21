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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) FRIDAY 9/21/18 INFOWARS
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213 views • September 21, 2018
TODAY ON ALEX JONES
September 21, 2018
46 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
SOROS BUYS CONTROLLING INTEREST IN PAYPAL, SEVERS TIES WITH INFOWARS STORE CITING "HATE-SPEECH" "INTOLERANCE"
PayPal buyers have 10 days to buy before option gone
GOOGLE CORRUPTED OWN SEARCH ENGINE TO PROPAGANDIZE MILLIONS
APPLE ASSIGNING YOU "TRUST RATING" ON PHONE CALLS, EMAIL HABITS
GOOGLE ADMITS STILL ALLOWS APPS TO ACCESS GMAIL DATA, TRACKING
2nd, 3rd Hr Host: Owen Shroyer
Guest: Roger Stone
4th Hr Host: Joel Gilbert
September 21, 2018
46 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
SOROS BUYS CONTROLLING INTEREST IN PAYPAL, SEVERS TIES WITH INFOWARS STORE CITING "HATE-SPEECH" "INTOLERANCE"
PayPal buyers have 10 days to buy before option gone
GOOGLE CORRUPTED OWN SEARCH ENGINE TO PROPAGANDIZE MILLIONS
APPLE ASSIGNING YOU "TRUST RATING" ON PHONE CALLS, EMAIL HABITS
GOOGLE ADMITS STILL ALLOWS APPS TO ACCESS GMAIL DATA, TRACKING
2nd, 3rd Hr Host: Owen Shroyer
Guest: Roger Stone
4th Hr Host: Joel Gilbert
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