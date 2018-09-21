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GOD AND MOM AND APPLE PIE (electric version)
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38 views • September 21, 2018
Would you believe I wrote this in 1978? The Alternative National Anthem...Reagan administration got quite a few songs out of me. There are two acoustic versions in my backup files. It is also quite obviously a tribute to Jimi H. My bands REFUSED to do my political songs.
I'm still writing them.
I'm still writing them.
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