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Project Veritas Catches Democrats Breaking The Law Again
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239 views • September 21, 2018
James O’Keefe has released a 3rd undercover video in his new series taking on the deep state. In this installment, Project Veritas exposes how the “democratic socialists of america”, aka the DSA, have infiltrated the deepest levels of the federal government in order to stop Trump’s America First agenda.
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