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UFO Disclosure: Canadian Minister of Defense Reveals ET Presence on Earth
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70 views • September 21, 2018
In 2013 Paul Hellyer the Ex Minister of Defense of Canada came forward with some explosive information about UFO's, ET's and the Shadow Government. Find the full 25 minute video.
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