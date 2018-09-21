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Insane Spending, Republicans and Democrats are in it Together: Good Morning Liberty 09-21-18
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10 views • September 21, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses the latest federal spending record, set in August. Plus a new spending bill - that's close to $1 Trillion, and includes funding for Obamacare - had almost no opposition from Republicans or Democrats.
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/insane-spending-republicans-and-democrats-are-in-it-together-good-morning-liberty-09-21-18/
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/insane-spending-republicans-and-democrats-are-in-it-together-good-morning-liberty-09-21-18/
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