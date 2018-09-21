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Black Flag Operation by Democrat Operative Christine Blasey Ford
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28 views • September 21, 2018
WildNews.us – Democrats have launched a sophisticated political operation to keep a conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court. Christine Blasey Ford, a Democrat operative, has publicly claimed that some 30 years ago, Judge Kavanaugh attempted to rape her. Her claim appears to be a lie. It has all telltale signs of a black flag operation by the Democrat party to force President Trump to withdraw Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination --
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