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Wake Up America: Soros-Pal Must Be Stopped Now!
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273 views • September 21, 2018
The deep state and the globalists are laughing at the amount of control the American people have allowed them to have over their lives. It’s now up to patriots to wake up and fight for the spirit of liberty that makes America great.
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