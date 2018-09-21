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DRUDGE SIREN: Rosenstein Attempted Failed 25th Amendment Coup Against Trump
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2135 views • September 21, 2018
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer break the news that Rosenstein has been caught in an attempt to launch a coup against President Trump, with members of his cabinet, which included a plan to wear a wire while discussing the 25th Amendment removal process.
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