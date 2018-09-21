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Hillary Clinton Says Women Must be Given Benefit of Doubt
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5 views • September 21, 2018
When the women accusing Bill Clinton came forward, Hillary dismissed them as a "bimbo eruption". There is a book, "The Clintons' War on Women" for those unaware. Now, it's changed and all women, regardless of time lapse or proof, must be believed. The hypocrisy is astounding.
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