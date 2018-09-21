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John Bound Report: Will Ford Testify or Not?
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18 views • September 21, 2018
It's unclear how or why Ford's claims have remained buried for so many years. If this is the standard for all future appointments, eventually the Supreme Court will have no members as those that die off will be unable to be replaced.
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