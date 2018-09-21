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Trump Set To Release Deep State Witch Hunt Documents After Review
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1071 views • September 21, 2018
The deep state is pressuring President Trump to rescind declassification of the Russia-Gate documents according to a new report in the Washington Post. Alex breaks down how patriots must decide to stand with the President or the globalists may win.
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