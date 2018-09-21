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Hear The Audio Of PayPal Banning Infowars For "Hate Speech"
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6002 views • September 21, 2018
Under the catch all term "hate", PayPal has decided to end it's over 15 year relationship with Infowars.com, InfowarsStore.com and PrisonPlanet.tv.This comes after George Soros become the 9th largest shareholder in PayPal stock and is another domino in Big Tech's quest to silence Alex Jones
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