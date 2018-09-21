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Honest Government Ad | Article 13 (Internet Censorship Bill)
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4 views • September 21, 2018
thejuicemedia
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKRw8GAAtm27q4R3Q0kst_g
Published on Aug 27, 2018
The European Union has made an ad about its Internet Censorship Bill (aka Article 13) and it's surprisingly honest and informative.
👉Tell your MEPs to vote NO to Article 13 in September: https://www.saveyourinternet.eu
🙏 Produced by Patrons of the Juice Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKRw8GAAtm27q4R3Q0kst_g
Published on Aug 27, 2018
The European Union has made an ad about its Internet Censorship Bill (aka Article 13) and it's surprisingly honest and informative.
👉Tell your MEPs to vote NO to Article 13 in September: https://www.saveyourinternet.eu
🙏 Produced by Patrons of the Juice Media
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