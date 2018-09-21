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Tactics for Global Censorship: Copyright & “Right to Forget”
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8 views • September 21, 2018
Totalitarian tactics of declaring political dissidents “insane” are being used in France as the French government is fighting to push French censorship decrees to take effect globally. The EU will use copyright claims to censor and the UK government brags about censoring “non-illegal content”, vaguely defined like “hate speech”.
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