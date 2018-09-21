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Full Show: 48 Yr Old Plan for Technocratic Elite Rolling Out NOW
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41 views • September 21, 2018
Censorship didn’t begin with social media shadowbanning & outright banning. It is a globalist plan laid out nearly 50 yrs ago by Zbigniew Brzezinski — a gradual roll out of a technocratic tyranny that knows everything about you & has the ability to use it instantly for control. It’s happening now in China but most don’t realize it’s also happening now in America & Europe.
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