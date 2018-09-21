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The REAL War of Terror by NWO Puppets
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120 views • September 21, 2018
The REAL War of Terror by NWO Puppets
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When the NWO Picks who you can vote for you have no choice, You are just another
victim of the War of Terror run by Cults for the Rothschild Bankers who serve Satan
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When the NWO Picks who you can vote for you have no choice, You are just another
victim of the War of Terror run by Cults for the Rothschild Bankers who serve Satan
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