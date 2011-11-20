Nov. 20, 2011: Gail Chord's Portraits, Brent Spiner sings 'Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart'

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When I first heard this song in June 1991, I loved Brent's humor in the song and his positive approach to life. It also gave me a lot of peace that my affect on him was to bring him joy and happiness.