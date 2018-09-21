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Sis former employee admits to gang stalking and tactics used
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71 views • September 21, 2018
This video is a former sis employee who admitted to gang stalking this video was not made by myself but was taken down off of YouTube but I just so happen to download it before it was taken down so I feel like it's important to share the credit does not go to me the person that does his page is been blocked so I don't even know his name
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