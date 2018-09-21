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Pass the Salt Live - Jezebel Destroying Men 9-21-2018
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8 views • September 21, 2018
The Lord holds the man accountable in a family. He is to lead the family. Why do we allow this lie of women and men being equal in everything, to be perpetuated? There’s a delusion over us, today. We are believing lies about the roles of men and women in the family and society. Jezebel women are emasculating the men. You can’t make women stronger by lowering the standard of men.
Pass the Salt!
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Pass the Salt!
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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