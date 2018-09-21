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Schumer Wants to Ignore the "Ginsburg Rule"
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15 views • September 21, 2018
Just 25 years ago, SCOTUS nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke out against judges revealing their personal feelings about cases. Now, Chuck Schumer wants to ignore that rule and probe Judge Kavanaugh's personal beliefs throughout the nomination process.
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