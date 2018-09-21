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Brett Kavanaugh Slated to Fill Kennedy's Vacant SCOTUS Seat
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8 views • September 21, 2018
"The pick is in. Donald Trump has made his choice. Brett Kavanaugh will be the next Supreme Court Justice, putting the court in solid conservative hands for decades to come... As gun owners—as NRA members—we should take this appointment as a reward for our hard work. You made this happen—all of us working to get President Trump, a true 2A president, elected." —Grant Stinchfield
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