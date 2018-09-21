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North: I Know Exactly What Kavanaugh's Going Through Right Now
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12 views • September 21, 2018
"I know what [Kavanaugh's] going through right now because I went through the same things because Democrats on that committee in 1987, when I had to testify under oath for days at a time, finally got to a point where they had to smear me." —NRA President LtCol Oliver North
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