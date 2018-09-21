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Kauilapele: Light work – Viewing through yet another lens! May 17, 2016
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7 views • September 21, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Kauilapele have a lively and engaging conversation and warmly reminisce in regards to the powerful way that Alexandra and Steve Meadors first met Kauilapele back in 2013. They discuss the parallels in their own paths and the amazing relationships forged as well as the synchronizations that continued to unfold then and even to this very day.
They share how they were guided to work in shutting down the negative portals and timelines ... read more shorturl.at/cpRX4
They share how they were guided to work in shutting down the negative portals and timelines ... read more shorturl.at/cpRX4
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