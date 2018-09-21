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Author Reveals the Trojan Horse of Global Transformation
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14 views • September 21, 2018
It's no coincidence that the "media of record" constantly push Common Core, Climate Change and Sustainable Development. These concepts are presented as innovative solutions to our 21st century problems. But Patrick Wood connects the dots in "Technocracy Rising" and explains the hidden price of accepting these gifts from the intellectually elite.
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